Wipro Q3 Preview | Revenue to jump 14% YoY, net profit to be flat; all eyes on Q4 guidance

Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 08:19 PM IST

According to a poll of brokerages, consolidated revenue might come in at Rs 23,436 crore, registering 14.7 percent year-on-year growth

Among Big Tech earnings in India, Wipro is the fourth in line to report its October-December 2022 numbers. The company might post revenue growth of 1 percent sequentially in constant currency (CC) terms, believe analysts, which will be in line with the management’s guidance of 0.5-2 percent.

The numbers are expected to be released after market hours on January 13. Comparing the growth forecast to TCS, Infosys and HCL Tech, there’s not much to cheer about in Wipro’s estimates. It is significantly lower than TCS’s 2.2 percent, Infosys’ 2.4 percent and HCL Tech’s 5 percent.

According to a poll of brokerages, consolidated revenue might come in at Rs 23,436 crore, registering 14.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth, while consolidated profit after tax is expected to be flat at Rs 2,952 crore. These numbers indicate sequential growth of 3.5 percent for revenue and 11 percent for net profit.

​Commenting on the muted expectations, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said, “Weak consulting, high furloughs and slowdown in Europe are partly to blame.” While overall EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margins are expected to rise by 104 basis points sequentially on rupee depreciation, IT services EBIT margin might remain flat around 15.1 percent. Headwinds include a two-month wage hike impact and high furloughs, said analysts.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.