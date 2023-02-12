West Coast Pap Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,239.16 crore, up 42.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,239.16 crore in December 2022 up 42.07% from Rs. 872.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 263.74 crore in December 2022 up 237.85% from Rs. 78.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 484.83 crore in December 2022 up 183.34% from Rs. 171.11 crore in December 2021.