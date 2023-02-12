 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
West Coast Pap Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,239.16 crore, up 42.07% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for West Coast Paper Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,239.16 crore in December 2022 up 42.07% from Rs. 872.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 263.74 crore in December 2022 up 237.85% from Rs. 78.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 484.83 crore in December 2022 up 183.34% from Rs. 171.11 crore in December 2021.

West Coast Paper Mills
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,239.16 1,209.97 872.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,239.16 1,209.97 872.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 517.39 510.23 428.23
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.42 0.44 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -37.03 -4.50 -1.07
Power & Fuel -- 139.90 --
Employees Cost 92.15 94.67 87.12
Depreciation 48.28 47.14 53.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 203.00 101.92 197.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 412.95 320.18 106.54
Other Income 23.60 17.02 10.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 436.55 337.20 117.39
Interest 13.85 6.68 11.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 422.70 330.52 105.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 422.70 330.52 105.81
Tax 111.72 84.40 17.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 310.98 246.12 88.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 310.98 246.12 88.42
Minority Interest -47.24 -31.45 -10.36
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 263.74 214.67 78.06
Equity Share Capital 13.21 13.21 13.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 39.93 32.50 11.82
Diluted EPS 39.93 32.50 11.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 39.93 32.50 11.82
Diluted EPS 39.93 32.50 11.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
