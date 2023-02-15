 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Websol Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 99.34% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Websol Energy System are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in December 2022 down 99.34% from Rs. 49.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.83 crore in December 2022 down 439.8% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2022 down 164.16% from Rs. 7.45 crore in December 2021.

Websol Energy System
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.33 13.55 49.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.33 13.55 49.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.30 0.02 43.73
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.04 2.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.01 9.49 -9.94
Power & Fuel 0.21 -- --
Employees Cost 2.22 2.08 2.62
Depreciation 3.87 3.87 3.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.98 3.79 3.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.24 -5.74 2.77
Other Income 0.59 0.72 0.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.65 -5.02 3.59
Interest 1.26 1.01 0.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.91 -6.03 2.86
Exceptional Items -1.36 -1.04 1.22
P/L Before Tax -11.27 -7.07 4.08
Tax -4.44 -3.19 2.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.83 -3.88 2.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.83 -3.88 2.01
Equity Share Capital 38.80 36.64 36.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.79 -1.06 0.61
Diluted EPS -1.79 -1.06 0.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.79 -1.06 0.61
Diluted EPS -1.79 -1.06 0.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited