Voltas Q2 PAT may dip 21.7% YoY to Rs. 81.6 cr: Yes Securities

Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer Durables sector. The brokerage house expects Voltas to report net profit at Rs. 81.6 crore down 21.7% year-on-year (down 25.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 1 percent Y-o-Y (down 39.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,671.8 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 82 percent Y-o-Y (up 43 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 114.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

