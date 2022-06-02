 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Visa Steel Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 310.45 crore, down 9.82% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Visa Steel are:

Net Sales at Rs 310.45 crore in March 2022 down 9.82% from Rs. 344.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.35 crore in March 2022 up 99.13% from Rs. 1,071.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.14 crore in March 2022 down 19.07% from Rs. 21.18 crore in March 2021.

Visa Steel shares closed at 17.25 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.38% returns over the last 6 months and 90.61% over the last 12 months.

Visa Steel
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 310.45 250.29 344.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 310.45 250.29 344.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 211.26 174.01 214.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.27 1.46 20.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.71 10.61 11.31
Depreciation 21.11 21.60 31.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 74.63 57.41 79.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.00 -14.80 -13.55
Other Income 0.04 2.53 3.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.97 -12.27 -10.45
Interest 5.39 5.40 4.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.35 -17.67 -15.11
Exceptional Items -- -- -1,056.32
P/L Before Tax -9.35 -17.67 -1,071.43
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.35 -17.67 -1,071.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.35 -17.67 -1,071.43
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.00 0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -9.35 -17.67 -1,071.42
Equity Share Capital 115.79 115.79 115.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.81 -1.53 -92.53
Diluted EPS -0.81 -1.53 -92.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.81 -1.53 -92.53
Diluted EPS -0.81 -1.53 -92.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:22 pm
