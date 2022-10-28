Vimta Labs Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.85 crore, up 5.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.85 crore in September 2022 up 5.77% from Rs. 75.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.21 crore in September 2022 up 35.58% from Rs. 9.74 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.14 crore in September 2022 up 30.24% from Rs. 20.07 crore in September 2021.

Vimta Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 5.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.41 in September 2021.

Vimta Labs shares closed at 400.85 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.18% returns over the last 6 months and 35.58% over the last 12 months.