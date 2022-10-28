 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vimta Labs Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.85 crore, up 5.77% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vimta Labs are:

Net Sales at Rs 79.85 crore in September 2022 up 5.77% from Rs. 75.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.21 crore in September 2022 up 35.58% from Rs. 9.74 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.14 crore in September 2022 up 30.24% from Rs. 20.07 crore in September 2021.

Vimta Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 5.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.41 in September 2021.

Vimta Labs shares closed at 400.85 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.18% returns over the last 6 months and 35.58% over the last 12 months.

Vimta Labs
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 79.85 79.13 75.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 79.85 79.13 75.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.63 19.32 26.26
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.02 0.02 0.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.30 22.71 17.48
Depreciation 7.58 7.25 5.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.54 13.17 11.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.80 16.66 14.43
Other Income 0.76 0.89 0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.56 17.55 14.55
Interest 0.80 0.94 0.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.76 16.60 14.30
Exceptional Items -- -- -1.22
P/L Before Tax 17.76 16.60 13.08
Tax 4.55 4.57 3.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.21 12.04 9.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.21 12.04 9.74
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.21 12.04 9.74
Equity Share Capital 4.42 4.42 4.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.97 5.45 4.41
Diluted EPS 5.85 5.34 4.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.97 5.45 4.41
Diluted EPS 5.85 5.34 4.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 28, 2022 09:55 am
