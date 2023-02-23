 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ventura Guarant Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.83 crore, down 1.06% Y-o-Y

Feb 23, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ventura Guaranty are:

Net Sales at Rs 53.83 crore in December 2022 down 1.06% from Rs. 54.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.83 crore in December 2022 down 17.18% from Rs. 10.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.80 crore in December 2022 down 6.31% from Rs. 22.20 crore in December 2021.

Ventura Guaranty
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 53.59 55.48 54.27
Other Operating Income 0.24 0.19 0.14
Total Income From Operations 53.83 55.68 54.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.77 13.13 9.90
Depreciation 1.73 1.63 2.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.21 0.08 0.00
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.37 19.38 22.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.76 21.46 19.88
Other Income 1.31 0.16 0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.07 21.62 20.07
Interest 4.74 4.35 3.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.33 17.28 16.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.33 17.28 16.67
Tax 3.64 4.06 4.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.69 13.22 12.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.69 13.22 12.53
Minority Interest -1.86 -2.26 -1.86
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.83 10.96 10.67
Equity Share Capital 3.19 3.19 3.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.65 34.31 33.39
Diluted EPS 27.65 34.31 33.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.65 34.31 33.39
Diluted EPS 27.65 34.31 33.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited