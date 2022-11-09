 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Venkys Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 959.03 crore, down 2.91% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Venkys are:

Net Sales at Rs 959.03 crore in September 2022 down 2.91% from Rs. 987.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.56 crore in September 2022 down 167.01% from Rs. 30.68 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.57 crore in September 2022 down 124.7% from Rs. 54.94 crore in September 2021.

Venkys shares closed at 2,018.35 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.58% returns over the last 6 months and -27.31% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 959.03 1,196.44 987.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 959.03 1,196.44 987.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 760.57 913.58 742.71
Purchase of Traded Goods 57.52 38.01 24.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.57 13.48 23.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 65.64 58.88 56.21
Depreciation 8.83 8.88 9.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 99.05 101.22 93.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -30.01 62.39 37.79
Other Income 7.61 8.14 8.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -22.40 70.53 45.82
Interest 4.60 4.44 4.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -27.00 66.09 41.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -27.00 66.09 41.39
Tax -6.44 16.81 10.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -20.56 49.28 30.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -20.56 49.28 30.68
Equity Share Capital 14.09 14.09 14.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -14.59 34.98 21.78
Diluted EPS -14.59 34.98 21.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -14.59 34.98 21.78
Diluted EPS -14.59 34.98 21.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 04:10 pm
