Venkys Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 959.03 crore, down 2.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Venkys are:
Net Sales at Rs 959.03 crore in September 2022 down 2.91% from Rs. 987.76 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.56 crore in September 2022 down 167.01% from Rs. 30.68 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.57 crore in September 2022 down 124.7% from Rs. 54.94 crore in September 2021.
Venkys shares closed at 2,018.35 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.58% returns over the last 6 months and -27.31% over the last 12 months.
|
|Venkys
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|959.03
|1,196.44
|987.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|959.03
|1,196.44
|987.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|760.57
|913.58
|742.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|57.52
|38.01
|24.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.57
|13.48
|23.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|65.64
|58.88
|56.21
|Depreciation
|8.83
|8.88
|9.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|99.05
|101.22
|93.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.01
|62.39
|37.79
|Other Income
|7.61
|8.14
|8.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.40
|70.53
|45.82
|Interest
|4.60
|4.44
|4.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-27.00
|66.09
|41.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-27.00
|66.09
|41.39
|Tax
|-6.44
|16.81
|10.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-20.56
|49.28
|30.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-20.56
|49.28
|30.68
|Equity Share Capital
|14.09
|14.09
|14.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.59
|34.98
|21.78
|Diluted EPS
|-14.59
|34.98
|21.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.59
|34.98
|21.78
|Diluted EPS
|-14.59
|34.98
|21.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited