Unisys Soft Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 963.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 963.83% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 70.67% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

Unisys Soft shares closed at 3.24 on January 06, 2020 (BSE)