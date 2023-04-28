 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UltraTech Cement Q4 result: Net profit sinks 32% to Rs 1696 crore

Moneycontrol News
Apr 28, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST

UltraTech Cement

Ultratech Cement on April 28 reported a net consolidated profit of Rs 1,665.95 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2022-23, registering a decline of 32.29 percent from Rs 2,460.51 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

The numbers fell because of much higher tax outgo for the quarter against credit in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 18,662.38 crore, up 18.36 percent from Rs 15,767.28 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

UltraTech said it achieved 100 million tons of production, dispatches and sales in FY23. This was backed by an effective capacity utilisation of 95 percent during this quarter and 84 percent capacity utilisation for the year.