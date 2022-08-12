 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ugar Sugar Work Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 335.46 crore, up 30.24% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ugar Sugar Works are:

Net Sales at Rs 335.46 crore in June 2022 up 30.24% from Rs. 257.57 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.74 crore in June 2022 up 134.03% from Rs. 16.87 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.22 crore in June 2022 up 7186.49% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021.

Ugar Sugar Work EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.50 in June 2021.

Ugar Sugar Work shares closed at 59.70 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.97% returns over the last 6 months and 116.70% over the last 12 months.

Ugar Sugar Works
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 335.46 408.48 257.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 335.46 408.48 257.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 33.06 528.78 4.43
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.23 19.61 4.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 242.57 -265.03 191.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.00 28.50 13.17
Depreciation 3.33 2.91 2.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.16 68.02 44.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.13 25.71 -3.58
Other Income 1.76 0.95 0.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.89 26.66 -3.19
Interest 14.31 10.84 12.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.58 15.82 -15.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.58 15.82 -15.82
Tax 2.84 0.98 1.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.74 14.84 -16.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.74 14.84 -16.87
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.74 14.84 -16.87
Equity Share Capital 11.25 11.25 11.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.51 1.32 -1.50
Diluted EPS 0.51 1.32 -1.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.51 1.32 -1.50
Diluted EPS 0.51 1.32 -1.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:11 am
