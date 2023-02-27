 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uflex sheds 15% to 2-year lows on news of I-T raids at company outfits

Feb 27, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST

In the last 10 out of 11 seasons it lost over 30% while so far this year it declined over 34%.

Shares of Uflex Ltd extended their declining trend for a seventh session in a row on Monday, plummeting by up to 15 percent to nearly two-year lows after income tax authorities reportedly carried out raids at over 70 locations affiliated with the company.

The stock hit a low of Rs 365 a share - a level last seen on April 23, 2021 and fell as much as 14.82 percent. At 12.36pm, the stock dropped 12.5 percent to Rs 374 a share. In the last 10 out of 11 seasons it lost over 30 percent while so far this year it declined over 34 percent.

As per a PTI report, fraudulent transactions worth Rs 500 crore have been unearthed, and two premises belonging to the company in Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and Shahdara in Delhi have been sealed. Raids have been carried out at 15 locations outside of Noida, and searches are being conducted at 10 more locations in the National Capital Region (NCR). The search operation is still on at 66 locations, including those in the NCR, the news agency reported.

The stock exchanges requested clarification on a news report on February 21, but the company has not yet provided a response.