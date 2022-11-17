 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
U. Y. Fincorp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.28 crore, down 56.39% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 11:08 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for U. Y. Fincorp are:Net Sales at Rs 15.28 crore in September 2022 down 56.39% from Rs. 35.04 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.05 crore in September 2022 up 24.18% from Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in September 2022 up 4.65% from Rs. 3.87 crore in September 2021.
U. Y. Fincorp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in September 2021. U. Y. Fincorp shares closed at 12.92 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.04% returns over the last 6 months and -21.46% over the last 12 months.
U. Y. Fincorp
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations15.279.5735.02
Other Operating Income0.000.000.02
Total Income From Operations15.289.5735.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods11.485.4043.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.451.78-13.98
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.280.240.24
Depreciation0.050.050.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies1.06-0.061.68
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.240.180.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.621.983.52
Other Income0.380.320.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.002.303.83
Interest0.100.190.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.902.123.54
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.902.123.54
Tax0.850.481.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.051.632.46
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.051.632.46
Equity Share Capital95.1295.1295.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.160.090.13
Diluted EPS0.160.090.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.160.090.13
Diluted EPS0.160.090.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 17, 2022