TVS Motors Q2 PAT seen up 48.3% YoY to Rs. 411.7 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects TVS Motors to report net profit at Rs. 411.7 crore up 48.3% year-on-year (up 28.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 22.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 14.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,886.5 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 30.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 22.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 736.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

