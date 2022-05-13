TV TodayNetwork Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 242.26 crore, up 13.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 242.26 crore in March 2022 up 13.06% from Rs. 214.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.69 crore in March 2022 down 1.41% from Rs. 36.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.02 crore in March 2022 down 1.02% from Rs. 59.63 crore in March 2021.

TV TodayNetwork EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.07 in March 2021.

TV TodayNetwork shares closed at 319.25 on May 12, 2022 (NSE)