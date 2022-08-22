TTI Enterprise Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, down 72.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TTI Enterprise are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in June 2022 down 72.48% from Rs. 5.36 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 down 123.21% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 down 124.14% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2021.
TTI Enterprise shares closed at 13.25 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.45% returns over the last 6 months and 56.80% over the last 12 months.
|
|TTI Enterprise
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.48
|6.09
|5.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|0.00
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.48
|6.09
|5.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|2.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.29
|6.61
|2.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.23
|0.02
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|-0.60
|0.58
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|-0.60
|0.58
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.14
|-0.60
|0.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.14
|-0.60
|0.58
|Tax
|--
|-0.12
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.14
|-0.48
|0.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.14
|-0.48
|0.58
|Equity Share Capital
|25.40
|25.40
|25.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.18
|0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.18
|0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.18
|0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.18
|0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited