TTI Enterprise Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, down 72.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in June 2022 down 72.48% from Rs. 5.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 down 123.21% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 down 124.14% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2021.

TTI Enterprise shares closed at 13.25 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.45% returns over the last 6 months and 56.80% over the last 12 months.