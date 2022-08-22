 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TTI Enterprise Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, down 72.48% Y-o-Y

Aug 22, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TTI Enterprise are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in June 2022 down 72.48% from Rs. 5.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 down 123.21% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 down 124.14% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2021.

TTI Enterprise shares closed at 13.25 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.45% returns over the last 6 months and 56.80% over the last 12 months.

TTI Enterprise
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.48 6.09 5.36
Other Operating Income -- 0.00 --
Total Income From Operations 1.48 6.09 5.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 2.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.29 6.61 2.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.03 0.03
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.23 0.02 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 0.03 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 -0.60 0.58
Other Income -- 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 -0.60 0.58
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.14 -0.60 0.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.14 -0.60 0.58
Tax -- -0.12 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.14 -0.48 0.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.14 -0.48 0.58
Equity Share Capital 25.40 25.40 25.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -0.18 0.23
Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.18 0.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -0.18 0.23
Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.18 0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 22, 2022 09:55 am
