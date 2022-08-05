Trigyn Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.99 crore, up 20.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trigyn Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.99 crore in June 2022 up 20.09% from Rs. 22.48 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.52 crore in June 2022 down 673.22% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.14 crore in June 2022 down 3204.35% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.
Trigyn Tech shares closed at 108.10 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.77% returns over the last 6 months and -27.74% over the last 12 months.
|
|Trigyn Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.99
|24.69
|22.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.99
|24.69
|22.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.62
|0.83
|0.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.40
|-0.34
|0.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.70
|20.01
|17.38
|Depreciation
|1.02
|1.02
|0.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.42
|7.40
|4.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.38
|-4.23
|-1.00
|Other Income
|0.22
|11.75
|0.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.16
|7.52
|-0.59
|Interest
|0.40
|0.60
|0.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.56
|6.91
|-1.11
|Exceptional Items
|-0.02
|-0.01
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.57
|6.91
|-1.11
|Tax
|-0.05
|1.90
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.52
|5.01
|-1.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.52
|5.01
|-1.10
|Equity Share Capital
|30.79
|30.79
|30.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.77
|1.63
|-0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-2.77
|1.63
|-0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.77
|1.63
|-0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-2.77
|1.63
|-0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited