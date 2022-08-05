 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trigyn Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.99 crore, up 20.09% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trigyn Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.99 crore in June 2022 up 20.09% from Rs. 22.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.52 crore in June 2022 down 673.22% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.14 crore in June 2022 down 3204.35% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

Trigyn Tech shares closed at 108.10 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.77% returns over the last 6 months and -27.74% over the last 12 months.

Trigyn Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 26.99 24.69 22.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 26.99 24.69 22.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.62 0.83 0.63
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.40 -0.34 0.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.70 20.01 17.38
Depreciation 1.02 1.02 0.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.42 7.40 4.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.38 -4.23 -1.00
Other Income 0.22 11.75 0.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.16 7.52 -0.59
Interest 0.40 0.60 0.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.56 6.91 -1.11
Exceptional Items -0.02 -0.01 --
P/L Before Tax -8.57 6.91 -1.11
Tax -0.05 1.90 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.52 5.01 -1.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.52 5.01 -1.10
Equity Share Capital 30.79 30.79 30.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.77 1.63 -0.36
Diluted EPS -2.77 1.63 -0.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.77 1.63 -0.36
Diluted EPS -2.77 1.63 -0.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

