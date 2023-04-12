 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TCS Q4 result: Net profit rises 14.8% YoY to Rs 11,392 crore, revenue up 16.9%

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST

The company's revenue from operations was up 16.9 percent at Rs 59,162 crore from Rs 50,591 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, and it also announced a final dividend of Rs 24 per share.

TCS opens the Q4 earnings season for the IT sector, which has been facing global headwinds.

India's biggest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on April 12 reported a 14.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 11,392 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The IT services major reported a profit of Rs 10,846 crore in the December 2022 quarter.

Yearly revenue growth beat expectations with profit being below expectations. Quarterly growth came in shorter on both accounts.

In a seasonally-weak quarter, analysts had estimated the Tata Group company to report 2.1 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in revenue, while net profit was projected to increase 6.2 percent QoQ in the January-March quarter.

Consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 59,162 crore, up 16.9 percent, from Rs 50,591 crore in the year-ago quarter. It stood at Rs 58,229 crore in the December quarter of FY23.