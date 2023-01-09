 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TCS Q3 result: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 10,883 crore, revenue up 19%

Moneycontrol News
Jan 09, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST

The revenue beat estimates but the profit was below Street expectations. The company also announced a dividend of Rs 75 per share including Rs 67 as a special dividend. The record date for dividends is January 17 and the payment date is February 3, 2022.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on January 9 reported a 10.98 increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 10,883 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23). The company had posted a profit of Rs 9,806 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 58,229 crore, up 19.11 percent against Rs 48,885 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The revenue beat expectations but the profit was below expectations.

In constant currency terms, the revenue rose 13.5 percent year-on-year (YoY), the company said, adding that growth was led by North America & UK, which rose 15.4 percent YoY. Operating margin stood at 24.5 percent - contracting by 0.5 percent YoY. Net margin came in at 18.6 percent.

In a seasonally-weak quarter, analysts had estimated the Tata group company to report 2.9 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in revenue, while net profit was projected to increase 7.8 percent QoQ in the October-December quarter.

The company also announced a dividend of Rs 75 per share including Rs 67 as a special dividend. The record date for dividends is January 17 and the payment date is February 3, 2022.