TCS Q3 Preview: Muted revenue growth in a seasonally-weak quarter

Shailaja Mohapatra
Jan 07, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST

Analysts expect constant currency growth of 1.9 percent on a quarterly basis

All eyes will be on IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) Q3 results on January 9. In a seasonally-weak quarter, the Tata-group company is expected to report 2.9 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in revenue, while net profit is expected to increase 7.8 percent QoQ in the October-December quarter.

According to a poll of brokerages, consolidated revenue might come in at Rs 56,992 crore, registering 16.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth, while consolidated profit after tax (PAT) is expected to increase 15.1 percent YoY to Rs 11,247 crore.

​In constant currency terms, analysts are forecasting a revenue growth of 1.9 percent on a quarterly basis. This is significantly lower than the 4 percent growth registered in Q2 largely because Q3 is generally considered a weak quarter for IT companies.

In the October-December quarter, billable (working) days are fewer during the holiday season and furloughs are higher.

“Over the past two years, aggressive client spending in technology and large deal ramp-ups helped in overcoming the seasonal weakness of Q3,” noted foreign brokerage firm Nomura. This time, industry seasonality is set to return with pain further accentuated by macro concerns of slowdown in the US and Europe.