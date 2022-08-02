TCI profit rises Rs 77 crore in June quarter

Logistics firm TCI on Tuesday reported a 58.4 per cent year-on-year growth in standalone profit after tax at Rs 77 crore in the June quarter.

The company had posted a standalone Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 48 crore in the first quarter of FY22.

Revenue from operations during the quarter was up 32.2 per cent at Rs 807 crore a year ago, TCI said in a statement.

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) stood at Rs 115 crore in the April-June quarter as compared to Rs 82 crore in the year-ago period.

On a consolidated basis, PAT rose 65.9 per cent at Rs 79 crore in the June quarter, while the revenue from operations stood at Rs 903 crore.

In the year-ago period, PAT was at Rs 47 crore, the company said.

Impact of high fuel prices, general inflation and volatile demand in certain sectors were key challenges, Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director of TCI, said.