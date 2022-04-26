 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TataTeleservice Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 272.78 crore, up 2.82% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2022 / 07:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) are:

Net Sales at Rs 272.78 crore in March 2022 up 2.82% from Rs. 265.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 280.62 crore in March 2022 up 2.66% from Rs. 288.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.23 crore in March 2022 down 0.25% from Rs. 126.55 crore in March 2021.

TataTeleservice shares closed at 159.35 on April 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 200.94% returns over the last 6 months and 1,154.72% over the last 12 months.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 272.78 284.22 265.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 272.78 284.22 265.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.16 14.21 11.53
Depreciation 39.09 39.41 40.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 137.39 150.06 129.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.14 80.54 83.84
Other Income 5.00 1.75 1.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.14 82.29 85.75
Interest 367.76 384.59 374.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -280.62 -302.30 -288.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -280.62 -302.30 -288.29
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -280.62 -302.30 -288.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -280.62 -302.30 -288.29
Equity Share Capital 1,954.93 1,954.93 1,954.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.44 -1.55 -1.47
Diluted EPS -1.44 -1.55 -1.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.44 -1.55 -1.47
Diluted EPS -1.44 -1.55 -1.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
