TataTeleservice Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 272.78 crore, up 2.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 272.78 crore in March 2022 up 2.82% from Rs. 265.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 280.62 crore in March 2022 up 2.66% from Rs. 288.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.23 crore in March 2022 down 0.25% from Rs. 126.55 crore in March 2021.

TataTeleservice shares closed at 159.35 on April 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 200.94% returns over the last 6 months and 1,154.72% over the last 12 months.