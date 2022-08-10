 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TataTeleservice Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 266.48 crore, down 0.58% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) are:

Net Sales at Rs 266.48 crore in June 2022 down 0.58% from Rs. 268.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 295.10 crore in June 2022 up 7.33% from Rs. 318.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.63 crore in June 2022 up 0.91% from Rs. 119.54 crore in June 2021.

TataTeleservice shares closed at 110.90 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.66% returns over the last 6 months and 158.81% over the last 12 months.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 266.48 272.78 268.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 266.48 272.78 268.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.98 14.16 12.46
Depreciation 39.85 39.09 39.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 134.47 137.39 138.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.18 82.14 77.71
Other Income 2.60 5.00 2.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.78 87.14 79.86
Interest 375.88 367.76 398.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -295.10 -280.62 -318.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -295.10 -280.62 -318.45
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -295.10 -280.62 -318.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -295.10 -280.62 -318.45
Equity Share Capital 1,954.93 1,954.93 1,954.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.51 -1.44 -1.63
Diluted EPS -1.51 -1.44 -1.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.51 -1.44 -1.63
Diluted EPS -1.51 -1.44 -1.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) #TataTeleservice #Telecommunications - Service
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:11 am
