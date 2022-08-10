TataTeleservice Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 266.48 crore, down 0.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 266.48 crore in June 2022 down 0.58% from Rs. 268.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 295.10 crore in June 2022 up 7.33% from Rs. 318.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.63 crore in June 2022 up 0.91% from Rs. 119.54 crore in June 2021.

TataTeleservice shares closed at 110.90 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.66% returns over the last 6 months and 158.81% over the last 12 months.