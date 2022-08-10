TataTeleservice Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 266.48 crore, down 0.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) are:
Net Sales at Rs 266.48 crore in June 2022 down 0.58% from Rs. 268.03 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 295.10 crore in June 2022 up 7.33% from Rs. 318.45 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.63 crore in June 2022 up 0.91% from Rs. 119.54 crore in June 2021.
TataTeleservice shares closed at 110.90 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.66% returns over the last 6 months and 158.81% over the last 12 months.
|
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|266.48
|272.78
|268.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|266.48
|272.78
|268.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.98
|14.16
|12.46
|Depreciation
|39.85
|39.09
|39.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|134.47
|137.39
|138.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|78.18
|82.14
|77.71
|Other Income
|2.60
|5.00
|2.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|80.78
|87.14
|79.86
|Interest
|375.88
|367.76
|398.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-295.10
|-280.62
|-318.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-295.10
|-280.62
|-318.45
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-295.10
|-280.62
|-318.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-295.10
|-280.62
|-318.45
|Equity Share Capital
|1,954.93
|1,954.93
|1,954.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.51
|-1.44
|-1.63
|Diluted EPS
|-1.51
|-1.44
|-1.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.51
|-1.44
|-1.63
|Diluted EPS
|-1.51
|-1.44
|-1.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited