Tata Steel Long Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,765.47 crore, down 1.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Steel Long Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,765.47 crore in March 2023 down 1.89% from Rs. 1,799.40 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 184.11 crore in March 2023 down 408.81% from Rs. 59.62 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 294.21 crore in March 2023 up 55.99% from Rs. 188.61 crore in March 2022.
Tata Steel Long shares closed at 648.80 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.68% returns over the last 6 months and -9.57% over the last 12 months.
|
|Tata Steel Long Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,765.47
|1,790.41
|1,799.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,765.47
|1,790.41
|1,799.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,109.22
|1,252.97
|1,132.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|15.88
|-35.45
|-13.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|56.47
|55.15
|53.75
|Depreciation
|86.40
|89.20
|71.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|436.20
|450.33
|462.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|61.30
|-21.79
|93.01
|Other Income
|146.51
|162.00
|24.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|207.81
|140.21
|117.28
|Interest
|349.95
|350.11
|31.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-142.14
|-209.90
|85.43
|Exceptional Items
|-0.05
|-1.65
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-142.19
|-211.55
|85.43
|Tax
|41.92
|25.38
|25.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-184.11
|-236.93
|59.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-184.11
|-236.93
|59.62
|Equity Share Capital
|45.10
|45.10
|45.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-40.83
|-52.53
|13.22
|Diluted EPS
|-40.83
|-52.53
|13.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-40.83
|-52.53
|13.22
|Diluted EPS
|-40.83
|-52.53
|13.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
