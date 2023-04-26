 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Steel Long Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,765.47 crore, down 1.89% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Steel Long Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,765.47 crore in March 2023 down 1.89% from Rs. 1,799.40 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 184.11 crore in March 2023 down 408.81% from Rs. 59.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 294.21 crore in March 2023 up 55.99% from Rs. 188.61 crore in March 2022.

Tata Steel Long Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,765.47 1,790.41 1,799.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,765.47 1,790.41 1,799.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,109.22 1,252.97 1,132.35
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 15.88 -35.45 -13.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 56.47 55.15 53.75
Depreciation 86.40 89.20 71.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 436.20 450.33 462.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.30 -21.79 93.01
Other Income 146.51 162.00 24.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 207.81 140.21 117.28
Interest 349.95 350.11 31.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -142.14 -209.90 85.43
Exceptional Items -0.05 -1.65 --
P/L Before Tax -142.19 -211.55 85.43
Tax 41.92 25.38 25.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -184.11 -236.93 59.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -184.11 -236.93 59.62
Equity Share Capital 45.10 45.10 45.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -40.83 -52.53 13.22
Diluted EPS -40.83 -52.53 13.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -40.83 -52.53 13.22
Diluted EPS -40.83 -52.53 13.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited