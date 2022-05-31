Tarapur Trans Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore, up 388.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore in March 2022 up 388.26% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.01 crore in March 2022 up 172.78% from Rs. 9.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.35 crore in March 2022 up 175.23% from Rs. 9.77 crore in March 2021.

Tarapur Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 3.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.94 in March 2021.

Tarapur Trans shares closed at 3.55 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.48% returns over the last 6 months and -43.20% over the last 12 months.