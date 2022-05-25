 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tainwala Chem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore, down 67.12% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore in March 2022 down 67.12% from Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022 down 350.91% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022 down 321.57% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.

Tainwala Chem shares closed at 77.15 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.35% returns over the last 12 months.

Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.00 3.63 3.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.00 3.63 3.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.86 1.41 1.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.57 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.02 -0.29 0.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.58 0.55 0.55
Depreciation 0.01 0.12 0.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.61 1.89 0.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.09 -0.61 -0.34
Other Income 0.95 2.86 0.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.14 2.24 0.40
Interest 0.01 0.33 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.14 1.92 0.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.14 1.92 0.40
Tax -0.15 0.15 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.99 1.77 0.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.99 1.77 0.40
Equity Share Capital 9.36 9.36 9.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.06 1.89 0.42
Diluted EPS -1.06 1.89 0.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.06 1.89 0.42
Diluted EPS -1.06 1.89 0.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 25, 2022
