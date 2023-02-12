Swelect Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.45 crore, down 60.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.45 crore in December 2022 down 60.26% from Rs. 79.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2022 down 91.95% from Rs. 17.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.57 crore in December 2022 down 48.64% from Rs. 26.42 crore in December 2021.