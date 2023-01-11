Supreme Industries Q3 PAT may dip 29.4% YoY to Rs. 173 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Building Materials sector. The brokerage house expects Supreme Industries to report net profit at Rs. 173 crore down 29.4% year-on-year (up 111.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 1.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 8.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,909 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (OPM) are likely to fall by 437 percent Y-o-Y (up 492 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 12 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

