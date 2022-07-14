 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Supreme Industries Q1 PAT seen up 25.4% YoY to Rs. 213.4 cr: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Jul 14, 2022 / 10:09 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 46.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 23.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,963.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Supreme Industries to report net profit at Rs. 213.4 crore up 25.4% year-on-year (down 34.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 46.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 23.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,963.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 28.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 27.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 284.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ICICI_ConsumerDisc

Broker Research
TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #consumer discretionary #earnings #ICICI Direct #Result Poll #Supreme Industries
first published: Jul 14, 2022 10:09 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.