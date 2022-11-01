Sun Pharma consolidated net profit rises more than 8%, beats estimate

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on November 1 reported a 8.2 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,260 crore for the quarter ended September, higher than analysts' estimate of Rs 1,968.4 crore.

The drugmaker reported 13.8 percent growth in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 10,952.3 crore for the quarter, in line with analysts' estimate.

During the quarter, the company booked foreign exchange related losses of Rs 240 crore as against Rs 76 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said.

Overall, Sun Pharmaceutical's consolidated operating profit in the reported quarter rose 12.4 percent on-year to Rs 2,957 crore, which was sharply higher than Street's expectation of Rs 2,719.9 crore.

The drugmaker reported a consolidated operating margin of 27 percent as against 27.3 percent in the year-ago but beat analysts' expectations of 25 percent.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for details.)