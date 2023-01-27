 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sterlite Tech logs Rs 50 crore net profit in December quarter

PTI
Jan 27, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST

The loss in Q3 FY22 included a one-time provision, a top company official explained. The revenue from operations for the just-ended quarter stood at Rs 1,882 crore, which on a year-on-year basis was about 46 per cent higher than the Q3 FY22.

Optical and digital solutions company Sterlite Technologies on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 50 crore for the December 2022 quarter against a loss of Rs 138 crore a year ago.

In a statement on the Q3 scorecard, STL said it demonstrated a sharp focus on growth areas, operational efficiencies and strategic capital allocation, resulting in strong financial performance.

”Company revenues grew by 46 per cent on a year-on-year basis, and 28 per cent on YTD (year-till-date) basis, and EBITDA increased by 17 per cent on a YTD basis,” STL said.