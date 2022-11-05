State Bank of India profit surges 74% in September quarter

State Bank of India (SBI) reported a net profit of Rs 13,264 crore for the September quarter, an increase of 74 percent from a year earlier on improved asset quality and healthy loan growth.

The largest Indian lender's interest earned rose 15 percent to Rs 79,859.59 crore while interest expended was Rs 44,676.15 crore.

Gross non-performing assets were 3.52 percent of the total loan book, down from 4.90 percent a year ago. On a net basis, bad loans were 0.80 percent of the loan book compared with 1.52 percent a year go.