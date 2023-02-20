 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Starlog Enter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore, down 53.23% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starlog Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore in December 2022 down 53.23% from Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2022 up 75.96% from Rs. 6.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2022 down 134.72% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.

Starlog Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.85 1.97 3.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.85 1.97 3.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.72 -- 1.25
Depreciation 0.87 0.98 2.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.88 5.35 4.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.63 -4.35 -3.71
Other Income 0.01 0.23 3.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.62 -4.12 -0.05
Interest 1.11 1.07 6.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.73 -5.19 -6.47
Exceptional Items 1.17 45.27 --
P/L Before Tax -1.56 40.08 -6.47
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.56 40.08 -6.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.56 40.08 -6.47
Equity Share Capital 11.97 11.97 11.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.30 33.49 -5.41
Diluted EPS -1.30 33.49 -5.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.30 33.49 -5.41
Diluted EPS -1.30 33.49 -5.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited