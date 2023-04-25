 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Spotify crosses 500 million active users in Q1, paid subscribers rise 14%

Vikas SN
Apr 25, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST

Spotify reported its largest-ever member addition in Q1, with growth coming from nearly all age groups across both developed and developing markets

Paying subscribers grew by 15 percent to 210 million, with outperformance results across all regions, led by Europe and Latin America.

Audio streaming service Spotify added 26 million monthly active users (MAUs) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, posting its largest-ever user growth in the first quarter.

The increase in users, which is Spotify's second largest quarterly net addition in its history, takes the company's overall user base to 515 million for the quarter.

Spotify, which counts India among its top five markets in terms of the user base, didn't disclose specific information on its performance in the country in Q1 2023.

The company said the growth came from nearly all age groups across both developed and developing markets and was driven by higher reactivations, improved retention and marketing efficiencies.