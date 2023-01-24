Sphere Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.63 crore, up 348.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adroit Infotech Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 5.63 crore in December 2022 up 348.08% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2022 up 183.41% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2022 up 201.64% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.
Sphere Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2021.
|Sphere Global shares closed at 22.80 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.57% returns over the last 6 months and 70.15% over the last 12 months.
|Adroit Infotech Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.63
|6.46
|1.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.63
|6.46
|1.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.01
|2.43
|0.44
|Depreciation
|0.31
|0.31
|0.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.85
|1.11
|0.25
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.46
|2.60
|0.38
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.08
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.53
|2.68
|0.42
|Interest
|0.04
|0.04
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.49
|2.64
|0.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.49
|2.64
|0.39
|Tax
|0.39
|0.25
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.09
|2.39
|0.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.09
|2.39
|0.39
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.09
|2.39
|0.39
|Equity Share Capital
|19.29
|18.27
|18.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.57
|1.31
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|0.57
|1.31
|0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.57
|1.31
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|0.57
|1.31
|0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited