Sphere Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.63 crore, up 348.08% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adroit Infotech Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 5.63 crore in December 2022 up 348.08% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2022 up 183.41% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2022 up 201.64% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.
Sphere Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2021. Sphere Global shares closed at 22.80 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.57% returns over the last 6 months and 70.15% over the last 12 months.
Adroit Infotech Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations5.636.461.26
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations5.636.461.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.012.430.44
Depreciation0.310.310.19
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.851.110.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.462.600.38
Other Income0.070.080.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.532.680.42
Interest0.040.040.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.492.640.39
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.492.640.39
Tax0.390.25--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.092.390.39
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.092.390.39
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.092.390.39
Equity Share Capital19.2918.2718.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.571.310.21
Diluted EPS0.571.310.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.571.310.21
Diluted EPS0.571.310.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

