Southern Infosy Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.52 crore, up 60.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Southern Infosys are:Net Sales at Rs 4.52 crore in September 2022 up 60.58% from Rs. 2.81 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 252.14% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.
Southern Infosy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.
|Southern Infosy shares closed at 20.15 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.77% returns over the last 6 months and 13.20% over the last 12 months.
|Southern Infosys
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.52
|0.23
|2.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.52
|0.23
|2.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.32
|0.01
|2.41
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.06
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.15
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.05
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.06
|0.04
|0.02
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.06
|0.04
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.06
|0.04
|0.02
|Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.05
|0.02
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.05
|0.02
|0.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.05
|0.03
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|5.02
|5.02
|5.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.10
|0.07
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|0.07
|0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.10
|0.07
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|0.07
|0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited