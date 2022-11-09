Snowman Logist Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.62 crore, up 55.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.62 crore in September 2022 up 55.02% from Rs. 70.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2022 up 469.76% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.11 crore in September 2022 up 26.69% from Rs. 19.03 crore in September 2021.

Snowman Logist EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.

Snowman Logist shares closed at 38.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.04% returns over the last 6 months and -11.15% over the last 12 months.