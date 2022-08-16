SMS Pharma Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.39 crore, down 60.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SMS Pharmaceuticals are:
Net Sales at Rs 64.39 crore in June 2022 down 60.5% from Rs. 163.00 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.81 crore in June 2022 down 142.27% from Rs. 23.20 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 down 99.19% from Rs. 45.73 crore in June 2021.
SMS Pharma shares closed at 87.05 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.18% returns over the last 6 months and -52.10% over the last 12 months.
|
|SMS Pharmaceuticals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|64.39
|60.92
|163.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|64.39
|60.92
|163.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|60.73
|40.56
|107.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-25.11
|-7.12
|-22.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.63
|13.79
|11.93
|Depreciation
|7.93
|7.97
|8.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.56
|17.99
|20.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.36
|-12.26
|36.44
|Other Income
|0.80
|0.43
|1.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.56
|-11.83
|37.73
|Interest
|4.85
|4.34
|4.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.41
|-16.17
|32.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.41
|-16.17
|32.77
|Tax
|-2.60
|-25.23
|9.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.81
|9.06
|23.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.81
|9.06
|23.20
|Equity Share Capital
|8.47
|8.47
|8.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.16
|1.07
|2.74
|Diluted EPS
|-1.16
|1.07
|2.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.16
|1.07
|2.74
|Diluted EPS
|-1.16
|1.07
|2.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
