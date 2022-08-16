 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SMS Pharma Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.39 crore, down 60.5% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 03:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SMS Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 64.39 crore in June 2022 down 60.5% from Rs. 163.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.81 crore in June 2022 down 142.27% from Rs. 23.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 down 99.19% from Rs. 45.73 crore in June 2021.

SMS Pharma shares closed at 87.05 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.18% returns over the last 6 months and -52.10% over the last 12 months.

SMS Pharmaceuticals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 64.39 60.92 163.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 64.39 60.92 163.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 60.73 40.56 107.89
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.11 -7.12 -22.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.63 13.79 11.93
Depreciation 7.93 7.97 8.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.56 17.99 20.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.36 -12.26 36.44
Other Income 0.80 0.43 1.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.56 -11.83 37.73
Interest 4.85 4.34 4.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.41 -16.17 32.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -12.41 -16.17 32.77
Tax -2.60 -25.23 9.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.81 9.06 23.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.81 9.06 23.20
Equity Share Capital 8.47 8.47 8.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.16 1.07 2.74
Diluted EPS -1.16 1.07 2.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.16 1.07 2.74
Diluted EPS -1.16 1.07 2.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

