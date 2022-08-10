 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sintex Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 886.98 crore, up 87.25% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sintex Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 886.98 crore in June 2022 up 87.25% from Rs. 473.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 206.71 crore in June 2022 down 22.06% from Rs. 169.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.22 crore in June 2022 down 15.02% from Rs. 89.69 crore in June 2021.

Sintex Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 886.98 1,028.49 473.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 886.98 1,028.49 473.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 718.44 779.75 255.49
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -37.09 -62.41 30.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.38 44.98 34.91
Depreciation 65.10 64.69 65.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 127.17 159.48 77.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -30.02 42.00 10.47
Other Income 41.14 42.10 13.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.12 84.10 24.28
Interest 217.60 202.92 193.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -206.48 -118.82 -169.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -206.48 -118.82 -169.46
Tax 0.23 0.48 -0.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -206.71 -119.30 -169.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -206.71 -119.30 -169.35
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -206.71 -119.30 -169.35
Equity Share Capital 59.92 59.92 59.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.45 -1.99 -2.83
Diluted EPS -3.45 -1.99 -2.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.45 -1.99 -2.83
Diluted EPS -3.45 -1.99 -2.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:22 am
