Simbhaoli Sugar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 341.81 crore, down 28.98% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simbhaoli Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 341.81 crore in March 2022 down 28.98% from Rs. 481.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.62 crore in March 2022 down 22.19% from Rs. 25.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.52 crore in March 2022 down 12.61% from Rs. 41.79 crore in March 2021.

Simbhaoli Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.11 in March 2021.

Simbhaoli Sugar shares closed at 31.60 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.00% returns over the last 6 months and 103.87% over the last 12 months.

Simbhaoli Sugars
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 341.81 313.83 481.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 341.81 313.83 481.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 441.10 298.58 426.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.91 16.03 3.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -209.47 -130.37 -113.32
Power & Fuel 15.88 -- --
Employees Cost 11.22 15.73 17.40
Depreciation 8.03 8.13 8.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.65 104.46 111.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.50 1.26 27.92
Other Income 15.00 4.16 5.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.49 5.42 33.02
Interest 7.90 6.30 7.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.59 -0.87 25.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.59 -0.87 25.21
Tax 0.97 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.62 -0.87 25.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.62 -0.87 25.21
Equity Share Capital 41.28 41.28 41.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.75 -0.21 6.11
Diluted EPS 4.75 -0.21 6.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.75 -0.21 6.11
Diluted EPS 4.75 -0.21 6.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:33 am
