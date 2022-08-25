 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Silly Monks Ent Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.03 crore, up 6.99% Y-o-Y

Aug 25, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Silly Monks Entertainment are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.03 crore in June 2022 up 6.99% from Rs. 4.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022 down 2713.55% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022 down 255.56% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2021.

Silly Monks Ent shares closed at 23.00 on August 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.92% returns over the last 6 months and 17.95% over the last 12 months.

Silly Monks Entertainment
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.03 7.24 4.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.03 7.24 4.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.06 -0.08 -0.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.88 0.72 0.65
Depreciation 0.13 0.32 0.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.67 8.14 3.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.59 -1.86 0.04
Other Income 0.04 0.00 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.55 -1.86 0.11
Interest -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.55 -1.86 0.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.55 -1.86 0.10
Tax -0.14 -0.11 0.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.41 -1.74 0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.41 -1.74 0.02
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.41 -1.74 0.02
Equity Share Capital 10.21 10.21 10.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.40 -1.71 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.40 -1.71 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.40 -1.71 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.40 -1.71 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 25, 2022 09:11 am
