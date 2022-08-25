Silly Monks Ent Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.03 crore, up 6.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.03 crore in June 2022 up 6.99% from Rs. 4.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022 down 2713.55% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022 down 255.56% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2021.

Silly Monks Ent shares closed at 23.00 on August 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.92% returns over the last 6 months and 17.95% over the last 12 months.