Shri Jagdamba Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.95 crore, down 35.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.95 crore in December 2022 down 35.9% from Rs. 101.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2022 down 66.89% from Rs. 12.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.77 crore in December 2022 down 61.67% from Rs. 20.27 crore in December 2021.