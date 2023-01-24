 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shoppers Stop Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,137.07 crore, up 18.68% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 10:04 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shoppers Stop are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,137.07 crore in December 2022 up 18.68% from Rs. 958.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.74 crore in December 2022 down 18.86% from Rs. 77.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 237.16 crore in December 2022 up 19.52% from Rs. 198.43 crore in December 2021.

Shoppers Stop
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,137.07 1,012.74 958.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,137.07 1,012.74 958.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 791.61 842.31 701.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -122.59 -249.51 -137.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 89.10 87.26 68.15
Depreciation 99.88 92.72 81.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 166.16 167.44 141.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 112.91 72.52 102.70
Other Income 24.37 3.89 14.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 137.28 76.41 117.24
Interest 51.50 51.40 49.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 85.78 25.01 67.51
Exceptional Items -- -2.00 26.93
P/L Before Tax 85.78 23.01 94.44
Tax 23.04 6.81 16.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 62.74 16.20 78.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 62.74 16.20 78.05
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.73
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 62.74 16.20 77.32
Equity Share Capital 54.83 54.79 54.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.72 1.50 7.06
Diluted EPS 5.66 1.48 7.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.72 1.48 7.06
Diluted EPS 5.66 1.48 7.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
