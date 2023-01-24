Shoppers Stop Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,137.07 crore, up 18.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,137.07 crore in December 2022 up 18.68% from Rs. 958.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.74 crore in December 2022 down 18.86% from Rs. 77.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 237.16 crore in December 2022 up 19.52% from Rs. 198.43 crore in December 2021.