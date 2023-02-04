 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shekhawati Poly Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.53 crore, down 82.01% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shekhawati Poly-Yarn are:

Net Sales at Rs 25.53 crore in December 2022 down 82.01% from Rs. 141.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2022 up 64.51% from Rs. 7.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 94.08% from Rs. 5.24 crore in December 2021.

Shekhawati Poly-Yarn
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 25.53 100.92 141.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 25.53 100.92 141.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.73 74.56 143.92
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.33 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.63 19.67 -10.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.34 2.68 3.04
Depreciation 2.34 2.37 2.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.37 10.62 11.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.20 -8.98 -7.86
Other Income 0.56 0.61 0.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.65 -8.37 -7.48
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.66 -8.38 -7.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.66 -8.38 -7.49
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.66 -8.38 -7.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.66 -8.38 -7.49
Equity Share Capital 34.47 34.47 34.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 -0.24 -0.22
Diluted EPS -0.08 -0.24 -0.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 -0.24 -0.22
Diluted EPS -0.08 -0.24 -0.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited