Shah Alloys Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 153.65 crore, down 29.94% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 153.65 133.21 219.30 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 153.65 133.21 219.30 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 105.14 87.30 149.51 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.83 0.59 -7.95 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 5.64 5.73 6.37 Depreciation 2.23 2.24 2.82 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 40.59 35.01 40.89 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.78 2.34 27.66 Other Income -- 21.21 7.54 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.78 23.55 35.20 Interest 0.52 0.34 0.77 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.30 23.21 34.43 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.30 23.21 34.43 Tax 0.09 0.52 10.69 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.39 22.69 23.74 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.39 22.69 23.74 Equity Share Capital 19.80 19.80 19.80 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.70 11.46 11.99 Diluted EPS -0.70 11.46 11.99 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.70 11.46 11.99 Diluted EPS -0.70 11.46 11.99 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited