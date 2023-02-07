 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shah Alloys Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 153.65 crore, down 29.94% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shah Alloys are:Net Sales at Rs 153.65 crore in December 2022 down 29.94% from Rs. 219.30 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2022 down 105.86% from Rs. 23.74 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2022 down 96.19% from Rs. 38.02 crore in December 2021. Shah Alloys shares closed at 62.05 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.94% returns over the last 6 months and 8.96% over the last 12 months.
Shah Alloys
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations153.65133.21219.30
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations153.65133.21219.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials105.1487.30149.51
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.830.59-7.95
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.645.736.37
Depreciation2.232.242.82
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses40.5935.0140.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.782.3427.66
Other Income--21.217.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.7823.5535.20
Interest0.520.340.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.3023.2134.43
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.3023.2134.43
Tax0.090.5210.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.3922.6923.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.3922.6923.74
Equity Share Capital19.8019.8019.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.7011.4611.99
Diluted EPS-0.7011.4611.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.7011.4611.99
Diluted EPS-0.7011.4611.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

