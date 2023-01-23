 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Servotech Power Systems net nearly quadruples; company declares interim dividend

PTI
Jan 23, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST

Servotech Power Systems Managing Director Raman Bhatia stated in a statement that this quarter turned out to be a strong period

Servotech Power Systems' consolidated net profit nearly quadrupled to Rs 3.87 crore in December, 2022 quarter compared to a year ago mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2021, an NSE filing showed.

Total revenues of the company more than doubled to Rs 86.35 crore in the quarter from Rs 41.42 crore in the same period a year ago.

Servotech Power Systems is a leading manufacturer of solar, power-backup, electric vehicle (EV) chargers, and other smart power solutions.