 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sensex, Nifty climb 1.7% amid firm global cues: Key factors driving the rally

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST

Optimism of central banks easing, cooling commodity prices and improving government finances outweighed concerns over the global banking crisis and worries of a weak monsoon

Recently, the banking crisis in the US and Europe had triggered sell off in equity markets across the globe.

Indian markets gained for the second session led by gains in Reliance Industries Ltd and banking and IT stocks. Investors are keenly awaiting the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) bimonthly monetary policy. At 14.15 pm, the benchmark Sensex was 1.73 percent or 1003 points higher at 58,963 while the Nifty gained 1.65 percent or 281 points to 17,362 points.

The banking crisis in the US and Europe led to a decline in global and Indian equities. Additionally, Indian markets have been adversely affected by continued selling by foreign investors and potential weak earnings as a result of adverse weather conditions, including the possibility of an El Nino event impacting the southwest monsoon, which could have a significant impact on inflation.

Here's a list of key factors behind the today's market rally

RBI policy meeting next week: Attention is focused on the RBI's policy meeting next week, where many economists predict a 25-basis point rate hike. Kotak Institutional Equities suggests that the central bank will adopt a more balanced approach to managing inflation, considering the challenges posed by global financial markets and various macro factors. According to the brokerage, prematurely pausing current policies could create confusion regarding inflation pressures and financial sector risks. The RBI is scheduled to review the rates on April 6. As per a Moneycontrol survey, 20 out of 36 respondents anticipate that the central bank will continue with its withdrawal of an accommodative stance, while the remaining 16 predict a shift to a neutral stance.