Saurashtra Cem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.36 crore, up 23.46% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 03:53 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Saurashtra Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 237.36 crore in December 2022 up 23.46% from Rs. 192.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.09 crore in December 2022 down 247.57% from Rs. 4.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2022 down 79.01% from Rs. 14.20 crore in December 2021.

Saurashtra Cement
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 237.36 186.48 192.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 237.36 186.48 192.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 46.44 24.00 24.97
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.50 0.25 0.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.34 9.61 -16.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.64 11.84 12.93
Depreciation 6.90 6.68 5.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 187.47 167.70 158.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.26 -33.60 5.76
Other Income 3.34 1.67 2.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.92 -31.93 8.45
Interest 1.62 1.53 1.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.53 -33.46 6.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.53 -33.46 6.92
Tax 0.55 -10.91 2.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.09 -22.55 4.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.09 -22.55 4.12
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -6.09 -22.55 4.12
Equity Share Capital 70.35 70.34 70.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.87 -3.21 0.59
Diluted EPS -0.87 -3.21 0.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.87 -3.21 0.59
Diluted EPS -0.87 -3.21 0.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited