Saint-Gobain Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.64 crore, up 68.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.64 crore in June 2022 up 68.28% from Rs. 26.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.88 crore in June 2022 up 94.06% from Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.24 crore in June 2022 up 69.26% from Rs. 6.05 crore in June 2021.

Saint-Gobain EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2021.

Saint-Gobain shares closed at 83.30 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.52% returns over the last 6 months and 26.40% over the last 12 months.