 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sainik Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore, down 23.98% Y-o-Y

Aug 22, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sainik Finance & Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore in June 2022 down 23.98% from Rs. 5.54 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2022 down 719% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.60 crore in June 2022 down 25.93% from Rs. 4.86 crore in June 2021.

Sainik Finance shares closed at 27.55 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.60% returns over the last 6 months and 50.96% over the last 12 months.

Sainik Finance & Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.21 -1.29 5.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.21 -1.29 5.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.17 0.19 0.14
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.36 4.31 0.48
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.09 0.22 0.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.60 -6.02 4.86
Other Income -- 0.18 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.60 -5.83 4.86
Interest 5.04 4.40 4.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.44 -10.23 0.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.44 -10.23 0.79
Tax 2.22 -1.36 0.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.66 -8.87 0.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.66 -8.87 0.59
Equity Share Capital 10.88 10.88 10.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.36 -8.15 0.54
Diluted EPS -3.36 -8.15 0.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.36 -8.15 0.54
Diluted EPS -3.36 -8.15 0.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Mini #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sainik Finance #Sainik Finance &amp; Industries
first published: Aug 22, 2022 10:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.