Sainik Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore, down 23.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sainik Finance & Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore in June 2022 down 23.98% from Rs. 5.54 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2022 down 719% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.60 crore in June 2022 down 25.93% from Rs. 4.86 crore in June 2021.
Sainik Finance shares closed at 27.55 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.60% returns over the last 6 months and 50.96% over the last 12 months.
|Sainik Finance & Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.21
|-1.29
|5.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.21
|-1.29
|5.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.19
|0.14
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.36
|4.31
|0.48
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.22
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.60
|-6.02
|4.86
|Other Income
|--
|0.18
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.60
|-5.83
|4.86
|Interest
|5.04
|4.40
|4.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.44
|-10.23
|0.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.44
|-10.23
|0.79
|Tax
|2.22
|-1.36
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.66
|-8.87
|0.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.66
|-8.87
|0.59
|Equity Share Capital
|10.88
|10.88
|10.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.36
|-8.15
|0.54
|Diluted EPS
|-3.36
|-8.15
|0.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.36
|-8.15
|0.54
|Diluted EPS
|-3.36
|-8.15
|0.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited